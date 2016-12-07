WWE Smackdown Tag Team Breaking Up Soon

The fairytale romance of Beauty and the Man Beast may soon be coming to an end. Last night on Talking Smack, the former tag team champions got into a squabble about who was to blame for losing consecutive matches to The Wyatt Family.

The WWE caught lightning in a bottle with the Heath Slater and Rhyno storyline. When Slater went undrafted after the brand split, fans of each brand began to sympathize with his plight.

After a few weeks of demanding to be given a chance, Slater was thrown together with former ECW/WWE star, Rhyno, and somehow the pairing gelled more than anyone would have expected.

Slater and Rhyno defeated the Headbangers (Mosh and Thrasher) in the first round and The Hype Bros (Zack Ryder and Mojo Rawley) in the semi finals to advance to the final match at Backlash. At the pay-per-view, Slater and Rhyno defeated The Usos to become the inaugural SmackDown Tag Team Champions, with Slater winning his first championship in the WWE in over 5 years, with his last championship win back at 2011.

Rhyno spent some time in NXT before getting called back up to the main roster. Curious to see where the WWE will take these two after the split. A possible mini-feud between the former champions could boost Slater’s credibility and put him in line to make a run at Miz’s Intercontinental championship.

Whether the WWE views the former Social Outcast as a serious contender or just another comedy act remains to be seen.

Which of these two former tag champions do you believe has the brighter WWE future?

