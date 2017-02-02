WWE: Shane McMahon Announces Elimination Chamber Main Event

Tonight on Smackdown LIVE, Shane McMahon came through on his promise to drop a bombshell on the WWE Universe when he announced that on February 12th in Phoenix Arizona six Smackdown superstars would compete in the Elimination Chamber main event for the WWE Championship.

The decision possibly renders the winner of the AJ Styles vs John Cena Royal Rumble championship match moot and even takes a bit of the shine off the winner of the Rumble, considering six people will still get a chance at the championship and a chance to main event Wrestlemania.

