Huge Main Event Set For RAW

After a reluctant Mick Foley brought out Samoa Joe to sign his WWE RAW contract, Foley admitted that he didn’t care for how he got his contract or the people he was associating himself with.

Joe then stated that it took him 18 years to be standing in a WWE ring and that in those 18 years, it was only Triple H who gave him the opportunity to come out and put Seth Rollins on the shelf. Joe claimed that “the Destroyer had arrived and that there was nothing you could do about it.”

RAW’s resident Big Dog, Roman Reigns, then entered the ring to let Joe know he was still the baddest man on RAW.

Foley stopped the two Samoans from coming to blows and announced that later tonight, Samoa Joe will face off against Roman Reigns in his first ever match on RAW.

