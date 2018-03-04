Samoa Joe Teases His WWE Return Could Come Sooner Than Expected

The last several months have been a frustrating time for Samoa Joe, as the wrestling star was just starting to get some momentum as a true WWE main eventer when two separate injuries derailed his push.

Joe teased that a return to the company could be coming very soon, and he did so with a picture of the WWE Universal Championship as part of his backdrop.

See the post below for yourself.

#Soon A post shared by Samoa Joe (@samoajoe_wwe) on Mar 3, 2018 at 8:40am PST

As we have previously reported, Joe has been removed from all WWE live events until a European tour in May. it had at one time been expected that he might be back in time for WrestleMania, though his status seems to change on a week to week basis.

Joe suffered an injury during a January 8 Monday Night RAW match with Rhyno that has kept him out of action ever since. His return has seemed kind of touch and go, with Joe talking about it recently on Booker T’s podcast and referring to his return as kind of a week to week diagnosis.

“It’s kind of a week to week thing,” Joe said. “With these injuries sometimes they heal sooner, sometimes they heal later. They are going to do a little bit of an ultrasound, check it out every week. They’re going to be giving me treatments. It’s not something that can be fixed surgically. It’s basically a lot of time, rest, and elevation, and letting it heal. It just depends on how quick it heals. Hopefully, it will be sooner than later. Obviously, we’re going to be past the [Royal] Rumble, but I don’t know how much further past that.” Clearly, Joe would like to be back in time for WrestleMania. He has yet to perform on the grandest stage of them all. Last year, he was healthy but was simply not booked on the show.