Ryback Got An Offer From TNA

Ryback has not shied away from talking about backstage happenings when he was with WWE, and more often than not they tend to have a negative connotation. Recently though he discussed a company outside of the WWE, one that is undergoing a myriad of big changes.

That company would be TNA, now known specifically as Impact Wrestling. Since Anthem purchased the ailing promotion, numerous changes have been made both in regards to talent and in regards to how the operation is run.Ryback recently appeared on the Jim Ross podcast to talk about a number of things, including the possibility of him working with Impact Wrestling (via SEScoops). It turns out it very well could have happened.

“Obviously with TNA, or Impact Wrestling, and they made a great offer a while back, and it’s just that I have no interest in going anywhere right now with everything that I’ve got going on. New Japan, I know a few guys over there. They expressed that there was a lot of interest, but I don’t know who is in charge of making decisions. There has been zero contact in terms of a phone call, or an email, or anything of that nature outside of just me hearing, ‘They’d like to work with you.’ I would love to go over there and work Kenny Omega, go over there for two or three days at a time, here and there. I would be totally for that.”

Ryback is currently enjoying working on the indie scene, which has become a lucrative career path for many wrestlers who have left WWE in recent years. Ryback didn’t say when the offer was made, so it could have been earlier on in the Anthem takeover process. The promotion has ramped up in recent weeks, taping their new episodes and bringing in talent like Alberto Del Rio, Bubba Ray, and possibly Jack Swagger. It remains to be seen if another offer is in the offing.

