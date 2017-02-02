Roman Reigns Makes Huge Claim With Tweet

Roman Reigns may have lost the Royal Rumble and his Universal Championship match with Kevin Owens, but the setbacks have apparently not dissuaded the Big Dog’s confidence.

After taking out Braun Strowman and Kevin Owens on RAW this past Monday, Reigns took to Twitter to send a message to the WWE Universe.

With a rumored match looming with the Undertaker at Wrestlemania, Reigns could be positioning himself for an epic heel turn. The crowd’s negative response to Reigns being pushed as the WWE’s top guy has been pretty consistent for the last few years. When Reigns was the surprise number 30 entrant into this year’s Royal Rumble, he was nearly booed out of San Antonio. If he is being angled to possibly end the Undertaker’s career, there is no better time for him to embrace the hate and turn on the cockiness.

Do you think this is the beginning of a change in attitude for The Guy or is Roman just stating the obvious?

