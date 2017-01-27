Ric Flair Is Getting His Own WWE Statue

Our friends at Pro Wrestling Sheet are reporting that fans will get to be up close and personal with the Nature Boy this Wrestlemania season as a statue is being erected in his honor.

“An honorary statue of Ric Flair will be unveiled by WWE during WrestleMania 33 weekend … and the model it was sculpted after spoiled the surprise on social media.

A model named Sean Perry recently posted the photo below with the caption, “Sooooo, the other day a studio did a full body mold of me for a statue of Ric Flair (in his prime) for the WWE Hall of Fame.”

One source confirms that this guy isn’t telling a lie … a Flair statue is being made to join the ones WWE already has for Andre the Giant, Bruno Sammartino, Dusty Rhodes and Ultimate Warrior.

As in the past, it will be more than likely be unveiled at WWE Axxess.”

For special effect, the statue will bleed when you touch it.

OK, not really. But it should.

