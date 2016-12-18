WWE: Ric Flair Doesn’t Ever Plan On Retiring

Ric Flair has had quite the career, and at age 67 he has no plans of stopping anytime soon. In fact, if Flair has it his way, he’ll never stop.

The WWE legend just signed a new Monday Night RAW contract and has been a regular on WWE television all year. That makes his latest statement quite believable, as he posted an Instagram with a picture of his impressive bicep with the caption “I. Will. Never. Retire” (via CageSideSeats). If you think he should, well, you go challenge that guy to a fight and see what happens.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Even though he no longer competes in the ring, Flair has proved to be a valuable part of ongoing storylines, which lately have involved the Women’s Championship scene. His daughter Charlotte Flair has been in an ongoing feud with Sasha Banks, and the two have traded the belt back more than a few times. That feud will be coming to a close (supposedly) at the upcoming WWE Roadblock, culminating in an Iron Man Match between the two superstars, and it remains to be seen what role Ric Flair will have.

I. Will. Never. Retire. A photo posted by Ric Flair® Nature Boy® (@ricflairnatureboy) on Dec 16, 2016 at 3:45pm PST

Flair isn’t shy about sharing his opinion, and he recently talked about what he would love to see for Charlotte at Wrestlemania 33. It’s been rumored for some time that Ronda Rousey is in talks to come to the WWE, and Flair thinks Charlotte would be an excellent opponent to the incoming UFC star.

“I would love to see Charlotte, my daughter, against Ronda Rousey, which I think would be huge. I know she’ll be in a main event somewhere and I think they could make that work. But, as [co-host Conrad Thompson] and I both know, Ronda has to win this month or her credibility would be hard to sell, so I just know Charlotte will be in a main event somewhere”

Get used to seeing more of Ric Flair in the WWE, because he’s far from done.

Listen to Comicbook.com’s Over The Ropes wrestling podcast:

MORE WWE: UFC’s Paige VanZant Wants To Take On The Rock When She Gets To WWE / WWE Roadblock End Of The Line Predictions / Bray Wyatt Wants To Take The Miz’s Title / WWE Teases Lana Becoming An NXT Wrestler / 5 Greatest Trios In WWE History / Chyna Autopsy Results Revealed / Triple H Confirms Talks With Ronda Rousey / Jerry Lawler Reveals Why He Is No Longer On TV / Brock Lesnar Suspended For One Year