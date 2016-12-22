WWE: Is Renee Young Preparing For An In Ring Debut?

Was Renee Young’s slap of The Miz a sign of things to come? On Tuesday’s Smackdown LIVE, Young did not appreciate The Miz bringing up her real life relationship with Dean Ambrose and smacked the bejeezus out of the Intercontinental Champion.

While this was a great way to make The Miz and Dean Ambrose’s feud more personal, it also could lead to an eventual in-ring debut for the host of Talking Smack.

Recently on Heated Conversations: Hosted By Booker T , Renee discussed the possibility of getting into the ring.

“With anything with WWE, you’ve got to be prepared for anything. How do I know Vince isn’t going to call me and go, ‘hey, PS, you’re going to be in the eight-woman tag match – you’d better know how to throw a dropkick’? Do I have any training under my belt? Absolutely not.” Young continued, “it’s more so being open to the idea of doing something like that just in case.”?

The more the WWE blurs the lines of wrestling and reality, the more fans become invested in the outcome. Will Renee become the Miss Elizabeth to Dean Ambrose’s Macho Man? Would you like to see her drop her hosting duties to become an in-ring talent?



