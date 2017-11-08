WWE Releases Unseen Photos of the Flair Family

Ric Flair spends most of August making news for only concerning reasons. The 16- time World Champion Champion found himself fighting for his life after an emergency operation the removed part of his bowel and installed a pacemaker.

However, as rough as that was, Flair’s recovery is gaining significant momentum. Aside from healing physically, Flair is about to make a media splash. He and his daughter, Charlotte, have a book, Second Nature, that just released this week.

The book covers the second half of The Nature Boy; storied career as well as Charlotte’s childhood and rise to WWE Superstardom.

With so much of the book based on nostalgia, WWE is helping the cause. THe wrestling conglomerate released a collection of unseen Flair Family Photos. We picked our favorites just to share with you. Enjoy!

Early Training

Becoming the best women’s wrestler in WWE history takes commitment. By the looks of it, Charlotte started working out with her dad when she was just a toddler.

The Nature Boys

This is Ric and his youngest son Reid. Tragically, substance abuse would cost Reid his life at the young age of 25. Ric and Charlotte’s book dedicates dozens of pages to the passing of Reid.

Family Photo Op

The Flair’s look like your average American family here. We can’t see it, but Flair is surely wearing his patented alligator leather shoes, right?

The Nature Girl

Instructing Charlotte how to fish was one of the many tricks Ric showed his daughter. We can assume the Figure Four Leglock was demonstrated shortly after this photo was taken.

Charlotte’s Doll House

Being the daughter of Ric Flair did have its perks – like a life-size Barbie flat. Charlotte went into the details of her early real estate career in this excerpt from Second Nature:

“My parents had a dollhouse built for me. I don’t mean the Barbie Dreamhouse in my bedroom with a pink Corvette next to it, or something with a handle that I could take with me, or even a scale model of a Victorian home. This was my own house. Just off our deck was a little white wood house – something off the pages of my mom’s Southern Living magazine. Once you passed the planted flowers in the front, you’d open the door and walk on Italian marble floors, stroll under elegant ceiling fans in each room, and see a ladder that led to a second-floor loft that was a bedroom.”