WWE Releases New Daniel Bryan T-Shirt

Now that Daniel Bryan is back, WWE has to answer two questions: Where does he go next, and how can we monetize it? Well, they just figured out the latter.

WWE Shop just released a new t-shirt in light of Daniel Bryan’s miraculous medical clearance. Paying homage to Bryan’s quest to prove himself healthy, WWE has given the new design a “Fight for Your Dreams.”

Saying goodbye to the ring was one of the hardest moments of my life. But thanks to the amazing people supporting me, I was able to keep fighting for my dream. This moment feels surreal and I’m glad to be able to talk to you all at the beginning of #SDLive tonight. — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) March 20, 2018

There’s no telling when WWE finally cleared Bryan to make his return, but the former WWE Champion has been hard at work since 2016 to prove he’s able to compete.

Bryan’s quest to return has been responsible for its own rumor mill with myths ranging from him winning the 2018 Royal Rumble to joining Cody Rhodes on the independent circuit.

However, it looks like the speculation will reach a new high as we try to figure exactly what WWE will do with the current SmackDown GM. Now that Shane McMahon looks to be unavailable, Bryan suddenly is in a mad dash to find a WrestleMania partner. Answering that will be a top priority on the final episode of SmackDown leadup to WrestleMania.