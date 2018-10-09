‘WWE Raw’: Shawn Michaels, Trish Stratus Returning Monday Night

WWE Hall of Famers Shawn Michaels and Trish Stratus are returning to the ring on Monday night WWE Raw this week, and there are rumors more legends could make appearances.

Michaels joined Triple H to face off against The Undertaker and Kane during the WWE Super Show-Down event in Australia on Saturday. During their No Disqualification Match, Michaels and Triple H defeated the pair, known as the “Brothers of Destruction.” Afterwards, Triple H tried to show some respect to his defeated opponents, but it was not a good idea at all. Undertaker and Kane made him pay for his show of sportsmanship by putting Michaels through the announcer’s table.

According to the WWE, “The Game” and Michaels will be heading back to Raw to take on the Brothers of Destruction again and make them pay for their actions down under.

“Standing in the ring, next to @ShawnMichaels, and looking out to over the 70K fans at #WWESSD was a sight I will never forget,” Triple H tweeted Saturday. “Thank you to the city of @Melbourne, @TEGDAINTY, and the Australian @WWE Universe for making last night so special…for all of us.”

Pretty amazing night last night!! Almost time to jump on the Plane & head back to the states. Thank you Australia for a great show!!! — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) October 6, 2018

Trish Stratus will also make an appearance during Raw.

“What will the WWE Hall of Famer have to say to Five Feet of Fury? And will The Goddess of WWE feel the sting of Stratusfaction ahead of their historic showdown?” the WWE said, teasing a possible match with Alexa Bliss.

According to Post Wresting, it is possible that at least two other Hall of Famers will make appearances on Raw, which is being set up as a major event.

According to The Floor Seat, it is also expected that Rhonda Rousey and Nikki Bella’s relationship will take a sour turn to set up a match between the two during the Pay-Per-View Evolution event. Rousey and the Bella Twins teamed up during the Super Show-Down, but Nikki could be Rousey’s next opponent when she goes to defend her WWE Raw Women’s title.

“Not sure if it will be a “full on” heel turn or not, but I’m expecting some friction and interaction between Rousey and Nikki Bella tonight. Their Evolution match should be made official on Raw,” WrestleVoices tweeted.

Raw will air live from the Allstate Arena in Chicago on USA Network at 8 p.m. ET. WWE Evolution is on Oct. 28.

