Segments Announced For WWE RAW in Manchester

With WWE hosting RAW and SmackDown in Manchester, U.K. on Monday and Tuesday, the company has some big things in store for their British fans.

SmackDown looks to be a huge show, with AJ Styles taking on Jinder Mahal for the WWE Championship. Some believe AJ Styles may have even have a pretty good shot of capturing the belt.

With all of the talk in WWE seemingly revolving around that big championship match on Tuesday, RAW has seemingly been lost in the shuffle. However, WWE has started to reveal what they have planned for Monday night’s show with a couple of announcements.

First off, Elias will take on Jason Jordan in a guitar on a pole match. Given their interactions of late, namely Jordan interrupting Elias as he sings to the crowd, this match isn’t all that surprising. In fact, it could be pretty entertaining.

Also announced for the show is Kurt Angle appearing on a special edition of Miz-TV. This segment is expected to open the show as of last word. Angle will no doubt be thrilled to be in front of a U.K. crowd again for the first time since performing with What Culture Pro Wrestling earlier this year.

Angle will no doubt spend most of his time discussing the upcoming match with Team SmackDown at Survivor Series. Angle is serving as the captain of Team RAW, entering the ring once again after making his WWE in-ring return on short notice at TLC last month. The team of five now has three official members, so perhaps we’ll get word on how the final two members of the team will be selected.

With SmackDown emanating from the same venue in Manchester on Tuesday night, we have to think there’s a chance that the RAW superstars could launch an invasion. After all, they still need to get revenge for what happened when SmackDown invaded RAW a couple weeks ago.

Speaking of which, don’t expect the SmackDown stars to show up during RAW on Monday night, as the blue brand will be in Lisbon, Portugal for a live event during RAW.