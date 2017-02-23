Over The Ropes: Who Is The Number One Contender?

This week on the Over The Ropes podcast, we get tied up with Luke Harper and AJ Styles’ wonky battle royal finish on Smackdown, shocked by the Big Show’s impressive match with Braun Strowman and discouraged by Naomi’s heartbreaking injury news.

We also look ahead to Wrestlemania and wonder if Kevin Owens recent promo and affiliation with Triple H could mean Goldberg coming up short for the Universal Championship?

Videos by PopCulture.com

Also, our own Hitman Helms tries out a few new nicknames and I admit my failures as a man who never learned the right way to kip up. All that and more on this week’s episode.

