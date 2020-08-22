WWE NXT TakeOver XXX: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

✖

WWE is in the middle of one of the biggest weekends of the year. On Friday, the company debuted WWE ThunderDome at SmackDown where virtual fans made an appearance. On Sunday, SummerSlam will take place at WWE ThunderDome and features one of the biggest cards of the year. But on Saturday night, NXT will take the stage with NXT TakeOver: XXX, which will take place at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida. The event will air exclusively on the WWE Network at 7 p.m. ET.

There are six matches on the card with the main event being Keith Lee vs. Karrion Kross for the NXT Championship. Lee has had one of the best years of any wrestler on the WWE roster, winning the NXT North American Championship in January and the NXT Championship in July. He's the first man to hold both titles simultaneously. However, Kross has made a major impact on NXT since making his debut in April. At NXT TakeOver: In Your House, Kross took down former NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa via technical submission.

Another match of interest is former NXT Champion Adam Cole taking on former Indianapolis Colts punter and media personality Pat McAfee, who has appeared on WWE programming in the past. This match was made possible when Cole appeared on The Pat McAfee show in July and Cole lashed out at him because McAfee called him short. The rivalry took a big turn when McAfee kicked Cole in the head at an NXT show earlier this month.

"I think anybody who's my age, in their late 20s, early 30s, the Attitude Era, the Monday Night Wars, just captivated all of pop culture," McAfee told ESPN when talking about how he became a fan of pro wrestling. "I mean, I remember getting an in-school suspension for doing the D-Generation X 'suck it' chops. I remember trying to Stone Cold-stun kids. I remember trying to cut a promo like The Rock in English class.

The others matches on the card are Bronson Reed vs. Damian Priest vs. Cameron Grimes vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Velveteen Dream in a ladder match for the vacant NXT North American Championship. Also, NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai will defend her title vs. Dakota Kai,Breezango (Fandango and Tyler Breeze) will be involved in a triple threat tag team match against Oney Lorchan and Danny Burch and Legado del Fantasma (Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza), and Finn Balor will take on Timothy Thatcher in a singles match.