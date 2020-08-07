WWE: Former NFL Punter Pat McAfee to Face Adam Cole at 'NXT TakeOver: XXX'

✖

Former Indianapolis Colts punter and current sports analyst Pat McAfee is about to get into the ring with one of the best wrestlers in the world. On Saturday, Aug. 22, McAfee will face Adam Cole in a match at NXT TakeOver: XXX. Triple H laid down the challenge on ESPN's Get Up and both seen ready to do battle.

"Let me make this crystal clear for everyone, especially you @PatMcAfeeShow ...Hunter is the one who can make this match happen, but I will be the one kicking your a— at #TakeOverXXX...if you’re as bad as you think you are, accept. I dare you," Cole wrote on Twitter. McAfee saw Triple H lay down the challenge and accepted very quickly on Twitter.

I kicked @AdamColePro’s head off of his body last night on #WWENXT. I didn’t want to do it, I HAD to do it. He ASSAULTED me with a bottle. Then I got physically kicked out of the building by @TripleH. Never thought this is how a honeymoon was supposed to go but BREAKING NEWS pic.twitter.com/KYAiV9LLHJ — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 6, 2020

The question is why is the match happening? It started when Cole appeared on The Pat McAfee Show last month and the former NXT Champion cursed out McAfee when after being called small. McAfee then appeared on NXT this week to iron things out with Cole. Everything seemed okay until McAfee called Cole small again towards the end of the show. It led to them going after each other and ended with McAfee kicking Cole in the head.

How much was I supposed to take from this beta who is a MANIAC? Blows up on my show, breaks shit, pushes Ty. Then..I take time out of MY HONEYMOON, so we can hug it out. Then he LOSES HIS MIND AGAIN.. assaults me w/ a bottle & I’M THE 1 THAT GETS KICKED OUT? How’s that fair? pic.twitter.com/5jl30e8Pu8 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 6, 2020

"I have two weeks to prepare for this guy, who has been travelling around the globe and wrestling for 12 years. Some consider him to be the next Shawn Michaels, the next best wrestler of all time….and in two weeks, I'm going to walk in there and beat his a—," McAfee said on Get Up, via Wrestling Inc. NXT TakeOver: XXX will take place one day before SummerSlam. Cole vs. McAfee is one of three matches that have been confirmed as of Friday.