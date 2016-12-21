WWE: Nikki Bella’s Attacker Revealed!

After weeks of speculation, Nikki Bella’s attacker has finally been revealed. While this could have been a great chance to bring back a returning women’s wrestler, like Eva Marie or Summer Rae, the WWE went with Natayla, who was the one that took her place in the Raw vs Smackdown Survivor Series elimination match.

Carmella has spent the last few weeks telling Nikki that it was Natalya whose jealousy got the best of her, yet Natayla denied it every time.

Tonight, Natalya finally came clean, admitting that she didn’t respect Nikki and felt it was she who deserved the Divas spinoff show as well as the opportunities that Nikki has received in the WWE.

Natayla then took it to the next level when she said, “that’s why John Cena will NEVER marry you.”

Oh, no you didn’t!

This wasn’t exactly the “who ran over Stone Cold” storyline, but at least we can stop playing who done it every week on Smackdown. The attack wasn’t even that bad.

Dolph Ziggler takes that same beating every week on Smackdown. James Ellsworth would kill for that light of a beating.

Are you excited for a Nattie and Nikki feud?

