WWE Looking to Expand Into More Reality Television

With the success of Total Bellas and Total Divas on the E! Network, WWE is reportedly looking to expand their market share in the reality television field.

According to a report from Mike Johnson at PWInsider, WWE has two concepts they are currently batting around backstage. One of the ideas is very similar in nature to Total Divas and Total Bellas, while the second idea is a throwback to Tough Enough and the Diva Search.

The first idea WWE is working with would be another spinoff from the Total Divas franchise, this one featuring The Miz and Maryse. One of the major focuses would be their lives in Hollywood, with the couple being more plugged in there than virtually any other couple on the roster outside of Cena and Nikki Bella. The show would also obviously follow them around on the road with WWE. Additionally, fans know that Maryse is currently expecting the couple’s first child, so that would reportedly be a draw to the series as well. In essence, the show is very similar to Total Bellas.

The second idea would be a competition show for WWE seeking out a new female star. This is inspired by the former Tough Enough series, WWE Breaking Ground, and the former Diva Search. This idea does feature some original flare though, as PWInsider notes the contestants would travel on the road with WWE. All of the contestants would share a tour bus and take part in competitions at WWE shows. Eventually, after eliminations (presumably every week), a final competitor would be awarded a WWE contract. It’s like Road Rules meets professional wrestling.

The report goes on to note that the former Diva Search is something that WWE has been looking to bring back for quite some time. This idea could be a mutation of that idea, or the company could be looking at doing the competition show as well as still reviving the Diva Search down the line.

There’s no doubt that Total Bellas and Total Divas have been huge successes for WWE, exposing the product to a whole new (mostly female) audience. Both of these ideas have potential, so it will be interesting to see if both franchises get picked up by the E! Network or if one or the other will be aired on the WWE Network exclusively.