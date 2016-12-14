WWE New Number One Contenders For Tag Team Championship Named On Smackdown

The tag team championshp picture just got hyped up! Heath Slater & Rhyno, American Alpha, The Hype Bros, Breezango, The Vaudevillains, and The Ascension all competed in a battle royal for the chance to be next in line for a shot at The Wyatts on tonight’s Smackdown LIVE.

Oddly enough, the match ended with zero teams invovled and only Tyler Breeze, Zack Ryder and Konnor left standing. Konnor knocked Breeze out of the ring, but was then taken out by Zack Ryder.

The moment was slightly reminiscent of Ryder’s Intercontinental championship victory at Wrestlemania, but will the joy be just as short lived? At this point, it’s hard to imagine the Hype Bros being anything more than filler for the “new” Wyatt Family. The Usos and American Alpha still appear to be the only serious future contenders for the Wyatts.

The Wyatts look to add more gold to their stable when Luke Harper competes in the fatal four way for a chance to face AJ Styles on the final Smackdown of the year.

More on this story as it develops.

