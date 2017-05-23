Shane McMahon To Make Money In The Bank Announcement

Here comes the Money … In The Bank!

WWE announced today that SmackDown Live commissioner, Shane McMahon, will make a major MitB announcement on tonight’s edition of SD Live. WWE released the following statement:

“With WWE Backlash in the rearview mirror, the SmackDown LIVE roster’s attention now turns toward Money in the Bank on June 18. The phrase “land of opportunity” takes on a literal meaning on that night, as the chance to challenge for the WWE Championship any time and any place will be hanging in the balance.

WWE.com has learned that SmackDown LIVE Commissioner Shane McMahon will be making a major announcement regarding Money in the Bank tonight. Will this news change the course of Team Blue?”

The 2016 MITB ladder match was won by Dean Ambrose and the Lunatic Fringe cashed in on his opportunity on the very same night, defeating Seth Rollins for the WWE Championship after Rollins had bested Roman Reigns.

With a babyface winning the event last year, the odds seem to greatly favor a heel climbing the ladder to success this June. Below is a full list of potential winner with their odds. These are expected to change as we near to MITB on June 18.

WWE Money in the Bank 2017 Betting Odds

Baron Corbin +150

Shinsuke Nakamura +200

Kevin Owens +250

AJ Styles +400

Sami Zayn +600

Rusev +800

John Cena +1000

Randy Orton +1000

Mojo Rawley +1400

Dolph Ziggler +1700

Big E +2000

Tye Dillenger +2000

Kane +2500

Luke Harper +2500

Zack Ryder +2500

