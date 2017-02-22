Controversial End To WWE Smackdown Battle Royal

Smackdown’s 10 man battle royal to determine a new number one contender for Bray Wyatt‘s WWE Championship ended in controversy when Luke Harper and AJ Styles apparently landed on the outside of the ring at the same time.

After eight other Smackdown superstars were eliminated, Harper and Styles battled on the ring apron with the Wrestlemania sign ominously hanging in the background. The former Wyatt member appeared to have the match won when he suplexed Styles onto the floor. However, the referees believed Harper crashed down at the same time as AJ, which forced them to rule the match a draw. After much discussion, Smackdown GM Daniel Bryan came to the ring to confirm the decision and announce that next week a definitive number one contender would be determined.

If only there were instant replay in wrestling.

Wyatt won the belt two weeks ago at Elimination Chamber and was originally scheduled to face his family member, and 2017 Royal Rumble winner, Randy Orton at Mania. Orton through a wrench in those plans when he pledged his undying allegiance to his “master” and said that he would never face him. The Viper’s decision led Daniel Bryan to make the battle royal for Wyatt’s new opponent.

Other notable Wrestlemania developments from this battle royal included the beginning of the feud between The Miz and John Cena as well as the continuing developments between Baron Corbin and Dean Ambrose.

