Major Update On Finn Balor’s WWE Return

Former WWE Universal Champion Finn Balor is on his way back to the ring. being advertised for an upcoming WWE live event.

The Demon King has been out of action since suffering a labrum tear at last year’s SummerSlam. WWE has yet to announce an official return date, but The KeyBank Center is hyping an appearance from the Demon King at the March 10th WWE live event from Buffalo, New York.

BREAKING NEWS! See Finn Balor live on March 10th as WWE LIVE ROAD TO WRESTLEMANIA rolls through KeyBank Center!!#WWEBUFFALO pic.twitter.com/EGJkSYxd9M — KeyBank Center (@KeyBankCtr) February 18, 2017

Finn Balor sustained a shoulder injury during last year’s SummerSlam. During his WWE Universal Championship match against Seth Rollins, a turnbuckle powerbomb from Rollins resulted in Balor’s shoulder getting dislocated. Amazingly, he was able to pop his shoulder back into place to finish the match and become the WWE’s first Universal Champion.

The following day, the doctors informed Balor that he had a partial tear in his labrum, which is a piece of rubbery tissue attached to the rim of the shoulder socket. The labrum keeps the ball of the shoulder joint in place. The tear occurred when Balor’s shoulder suffered the impact from the powerbomb into the guardrail. The initial prognosis was made and it was suggested that it would take four to six months for Balor to return to action. However, during the operation, the doctor found a litany of other issues near Balor’s shoulder, which pushed back his return.

A return to action over the next month means WWE will have ample time to factor Finn Balor into a top WrestleMania program. The speculation is that WWE officials are not wanting to rush the former champ back to television before he’s fully healed, but they may need him ready for a possible Mania angle with Triple H if Seth Rollins, who is also out with injury, doesn’t recover from his own injury before April.

Most recently, Balor was featured on the WWE Network’s new show, My Son Is A WWE Superstar.

