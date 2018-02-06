LIDS and WWE Partner Up for Headwear Collection

The worst part about WWE gear is that fans can’t rock it at all times. At some point, WWE die-hards will have to wash their New Day t-shirt or change their Sasha Banks glasses for something more practical. If only WWE entered a licensing agreement with a company that had a universally wearable product…

Great news, WWE fans! LIDS just announced an exclusive partnership with WWE and now you can buy official Undertaker, John Cena, Roman Reigns, and Nikki Bella caps. There are plenty more options at the LIDS site, but if you can’t find what you want, then LIDS offers a customizable experience.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Here’s the official press release:

LIDS Sports Group Partners with WWE for Custom Embroidery

Leading retailer offers fans custom embroidery of WWE Superstars and Legends names, logos

and autographs on headwear

INDIANAPOLIS (Feb. 6, 2018) – Leading omni-channel sports licensed retailer LIDS Sports Group announced today a new partnership with WWE,gaining the licensing rights to create on-demand WWE headwear. The new licensing agreement allows for LIDS to embroider the names, logos, and autographs (EmbroidiGraph) of WWE Superstars and Legends on WWE-licensed headwear within its stores and upon orders online.

“The passion that runs through the veins of WWE fans is indisputable, so we are thrilled to be able to further connect with this fanbase by offering them a new way to demonstrate support for their favorite Superstars and Legends,” said David Baxter, president and CEO of LIDS Sports Group. “Customization is an important aspect to our brand, and we hope to continue the expansion of our WWE customization offerings in ways that take customers’ fandom to the next level.”

The new agreement also allows for the on-demand creation of custom WWE headwear. Customers can select from a wide selection of blank headwear options offered by LIDS – which covers all styles from fitted to flex to snapbacks in a wide variety of colors – and then choose from the new library of WWE custom embroidery options to create personalized, one-of-a-kind looks. Thanks to LIDS’ unique customization capabilities, creating a custom WWE hat in-store will take only minutes.

LIDS’s WWE on-demand customization program launched a select assortment of logos and autographs ahead of last night’s WWE Royal Rumble event, and LIDS will continuously add new WWE Superstars and Legends on a monthly-basis.

“LIDS shares our vision of fan engagement by providing customized offerings that connects our passionate fans with their favorite Superstars,” said Casey Collins, WWE Executive Vice President of Consumer Products. “We’re excited to launch this new on-demand initiative with a brand who can offer WWE products in real-time alongside our biggest events.”

Nearly 1,000 LIDS stores nationwide are outfitted with comprehensive embroidery capabilities, providing shoppers the ability to customize their headwear and apparel with names, phrases and images. Shoppers are also able to customize headwear online at www.lids.com. LIDS’s unique EmbroidiGraph service also allows consumers to embroider any current professional athlete’s signature (NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL) on any team-licensed hat.

LIDS Sports Group operates more than 1,200 retail locations across North America and has sold approximately 300 million hats since its founding. To learn more, visit www.lids.com.