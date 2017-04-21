WWE Legend Vader Collapses In The Ring After Independent Wrestling Match

WWE and WCW Legend, Vader, alerted fans on social media last November that the end was near. A tweet of a grim diagnosis given to the former champion led fans to believe that Vader was quite literally entering his final days. Yet, despite a crippling heart condition, Vader continues to take wrestling bookings on the Independent circuit.

Recently Vader was in Tokyo performing at Korakuen Hall as part of the Fujinami 45th Anniversary show and gave the crowd a big scare when he collapsed after the match.

While the scene felt like it came straight from Mickey Rourke’s The Wrestler, Vader clarified on Twitter earlier today that the collapse was actually not due to his heart condition.

The main event match@ Koreguen Hall Tokyo in a spot with Fujinamii I was dropped on my head which knocked me out giving me a concussion — Big Van Vader (@itsvadertime) April 21, 2017

It had absolutely nothing to do with my heart but rather my head&Yes i did collapse in fact I was out cold thank uforld jap Wrest i love it — Big Van Vader (@itsvadertime) April 20, 2017

Seeing Vader collapse in the ring is particularly troubling considering that the former WWE star told The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast in March that he wants to “die in the ring.”

“Someone said, ‘Aren’t you afraid? Why would you get a booking (to wrestle) at this point when you’ve had this type of diagnosis?’ I said, ‘Brother, where would you rather die in a bed at home, or in the hospital, or would you rather die in front of 10,000 people having fun in the ring?”

“…that’s my choice, and that’s the way I decide to go out. If this thing’s gonna happen, I’d rather be in a ring, anywhere, compared to sitting in a hospital room in a hospital bed, sitting there like some sheep getting ready to be slaughtered. It’s not who I am, and it’s not the way it’s gonna happen with me.”

It is promising to note that Vader has been contacted by “wrestler-saver” Diamond Dallas Page and was seen recently posting photos of himself losing weight. Vader even said another doctor had since given him a less bleak outlook on his condition.

