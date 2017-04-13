Lana Says She Was Violated By Airport Security

While some airline passengers were getting roughed up by United Airlines this past week, WWE Superstar, Lana, didn’t even make it to her plane before she had an unfortunate travel experience.

The new Smackdown superstar claims she was “violated” by airport security during an “inappropriate” search while traveling from Boston, the host city of Tuesday night’s Smackdown Live.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The 32-year-old wife of wrestler Rusev made the claim on her Twitter account on Wednesday morning. Details of the inappropriate search were left out, but the Ravishing Russian was not shy about letting her nearly 1 million followers know she was unhappy with the poor treatment.

Perhaps somewhat surprisingly, the Boston Logan International Airport responded to her post, offering their apologies.

The most inappropriate behavior @BostonLogan TSA is doing to me. I have never felt this violated in my entire life — CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) April 12, 2017

Lana is not the first celebrity to complain about awful treatment by the TSA. There is a laundry list of celebrities who have felt targeted by inappropriate searches throughout the years.

As for Smackdown’s newest superstar, she has yet to publicly respond to Logan International’s request for her to file an official complaint.

MORE WWE:

Braun Strowman Responds To Petition To Get Him Fired

Finn Balor Injured On Raw

Paige Responds To Donald Trump Rumors