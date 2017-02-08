Kevin Owens Rips The WWE’s Photoshopping Of Goldberg

Kevin Owens has a date to defend his Universal Championship against Goldberg at Fastlane, but KO isn’t waiting to strike the first blow. Last night on Twitter, Owens mocked the WWE Fastlane graphic when he noticed something a little off with the picture of Goldberg.

Can you guys photoshop my beard too? You don’t need to change the color though. Maybe just make it thicker. https://t.co/BDlX1GPnHE — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) February 7, 2017

Of course, Twitter was glad to help him out.

While it’s no secret that Goldberg has gone gray, the WWE is only doing what every other wrestling promotion in the country is doing. Look at any local wrestling event poster featuring one of your favorite childhood stars and you will be amazed at how none of them have aged in 30 years.

But even still, that’s a pretty bad Photoshop job.

