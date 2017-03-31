Kevin Owens Destroys Twitter Troll After Goldberg Loss

When will you people learn? How many of you have to fall before you realize to stop coming at Kevin Owens on Twitter?

Perhaps the longest reigning Universal Champion seemed an easier target after his loss to Goldberg at Fastlane.

Perhaps without the armor of his shiny red belt, Owens seemed like a vulnerable target for your arrows of insult.

Whatever prompted the attack, @flanman856 felt like he was ready to come at the king and asked Owens “how it felt” to get “owned” by Goldberg and then went after KO’s “shape.”

@FightOwensFight how does it feel to get owned by someone older and in better shape then you? #Getyousomeofthat — Joshua Flannery (@flanman856) March 8, 2017

Owens took one look at his social media challenger and dropped him with a pop up tweet bomb.

You look like a way less successful me. https://t.co/tJA42ax3gs — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) March 9, 2017

But he wasn’t done there.

Also, your name is Joshua. I win. https://t.co/tJA42ax3gs — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) March 9, 2017

Here’s the thing, wrestling fans; Kevin Owens is really witty and even when you think you have a one up on him, he is still a professional wrestler who has made it to the top of the WWE and you are not.

You never will be and neither will I. It’s ok. But just know that he knows that and he will shut you down.

Owens is now scheduled to challenge his former best friend, Chris Jericho, for the United States Championship at WrestleMania 33. Owens finally revealed the reason for his betrayal this past week on RAW when he told Jericho that he had just used him as a tool to help keep the Universal Championship.

One other important low key storyline development that came out of Monday’s show was when the former champ also made note that he is due his Universal Championship rematch “whenever he wants it.”

This will likely come into play after WrestleMania when either Goldberg or, more likely, Brock Lesnar, is holding the belt. Owens has been a rumored opponent of Lesnar for sometime and is one of the few on the roster who can match The Beast’s pure physicality.

WrestleMania 33 kicks off Sunday, April 2nd, and you can find the fully announced card below, as well as more images in the gallery.

United States Champion Chris Jericho vs Kevin Owens

RAW’s Women’s Champion Bayley vs Charlotte Flair vs Sasha Banks

Universal Champion Goldberg Vs Brock Lesnar

WWE Champion Bray Wyatt vs Randy Orton

Smackdown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss Against The entire Smackdown Women’s roster

2017 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Rumored Matches include: John Cena and Nikki Bella Tag Match against The Miz and Maryse, The Big Show vs Shaq, and Triple H vs Seth Rollins.

