WWE: Kevin Nash Will Donate His Brain For CTE Research

According to a report from the ACCMag, former WWE and WCW superstar Kevin Nash will donate his brain and spinal cord to the CTE Center at Boston University and the Concussion Legacy Foundation after his death.

“Chris Nowinski started the program, and I’ve had several concussions throughout my life and had scans done and stuff and knew that somewhere down the line, I’ve already had short-term memory problems,” Nash said. “I decided to go ahead. The only way you can diagnose this is after you’re dead.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Former WWE Superstar Chris Nowinski and Dr. Robert Cantu founded the center after Nowinski’s WWE career. Its researchers have identified dozens of deceased former NFL players and former sports entertainers as having suffered from chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE.

CTE is a degenerative brain disease that has been linked to repeated head trauma, with symptoms including memory loss, confusion, impaired judgment, impulse-control problems, aggression, depression, and, eventually, progressive dementia.

Nowinski complimented Nash in the report for stepping up:

“It’s so powerful when icons like Kevin Nash are willing to pledge their brain for research and talk about it publicly. Brain donation is really driving our growing knowledge of CTE and the long-term effects of brain trauma. And so I’m hoping that we solve this problem before Kevin’s time comes, but Kevin announcing this means that other families are aware that this research is important and that if they lose somebody, they may think of the concussion legacy foundation.”

