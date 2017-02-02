WWE: John Cena Teases Kenny Omega On Social Media

John Cena may seem like the least internet wrestling community savvy star in the WWE, but he continues to jab the smarks and the dirt sheets via his Instagram account. Yesterday, Cena posted a photo of New Japan Bullet Club member Kenny Omega, leading many to believe Omega might be WWE bound..

A photo posted by John Cena (@johncena) on Jan 8, 2017 at 8:58am PST

Last week, Kenny Omega put on a match with Okada at Wrestle Kingdom 11 which many in the wrestling community called the greatest match of all time. Two days later, Omega said he’s “stepping away from Japan to reassess his future,” and followed that up to say his “there is no plan, My schedule is cleared and I’m weighing all options.” The comments were particularly interesting, considering he told Sports Illustrated that he had zero interest in being “a cog in the machine,” in reference to joining WWE.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It’s highly unlikely that Omega has tipped his hat towards joining the WWE. What’s much more likely is that John Cena is once again having a little fun with the smarky wrestling crowd. In case you didn’t already know, Cena’s Instagram is nothing but random photos with zero captions. His bio simply states, “Welcome to my Instagram. These images will be posted without explanation, for your interpretation. Enjoy.”

Well played, Cena.

Would you like to see Kenny Omega in the WWE?

Listen to Comicbook.com’s Over The Ropes podcast:

MORE WWE: WWE Teases Goldberg Vs The Undertaker / This Is What Old School Rock Would Look Like As Black Adam / The Rock On When Wrestling Is Fake / Bayley Reveals Her Dream WrestleMania Moment / New Roman Reigns Title Match Added To RAW! / Wrestling Our Way Through The NFL Playoffs /Former Champion Addresses Rumors Of A Rumble Return / Over The Ropes Podcast: Cena Makes Us All Recognize! / Another WWE Hall Of Fame 2017 Inductee Revealed