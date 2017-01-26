John Cena Lands Another Hosting Gig

Remember the days when we couldn’t see John Cena? Yeah, those are long gone, because now the 15 time WWE Champion is pretty much everywhere. From SNL to movies to the ESPY’s, Cena has been in high demand outside the WWE ring.

Today, while Cena was co-hosting NBC’s Today Show, he announced that he will be hosting the Nickelodeon’s 2017 “Kids’ Choice Awards” in March.

“Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards is the biggest party for kids, and I’m so excited and honored to host this year’s show,” Cena said in an exclusive statement to TheWrap. “I have a lot of big surprises in store, so bring on the slime!”

Hopefully Cena can squeeze in a little wrestling in between his hosting gigs.

