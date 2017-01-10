WWE: Is Seth Rollins Getting A New Wrestlemania Opponent?

The one Wrestlemania match that seemed all but a lock is suddenly now in question. A recent report has stated that the Wrestlemania 33 card is going through some upheaval and top stars are being shuffled around. For nearly two years it has seemed clear that Triple H would be heading for a feud with his protege, Seth Rollins. After Rollins returned from injury this year and Trips handed the Universal championship to Kevin Owens, we all sort of knew the showdown would be coming at a big event, likely Wrestlemania since Triple H only suits up for special appearances.

The past few weeks Seth Rollins has been calling out his boss on television, signalling the obvious build for the two to meet at Wrestlemania. Now, with the card subject to change, as they say, rumors are that Vince McMahon may be interested in Finn Balor‘s return to Raw leading to the continuation of the feud he started with Seth Rollins at Summerslam. Now that Seth is a babyface, the Balor vs. Rollins feud would take on an entirely different dynamic. Ideally, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows would get their way and have Finn head up a reformed Bullet Club. Not only would this make for an explosive match at Mania, but it could lead to an epic Club vs Shield feud somewhere down the line.

If Balor is able to return in time for Wrestlemania, Seth Rollins (the man who injured him) is the opponent that would make the most sense. Balor even stoked the fires himself during a recent Comic Con interview.

“As you can see I can pick you up, my shoulder’s almost better,” Finn said. “Hopefully I’ll be able to get Seth Rollins back at WrestleMania.”

HHH not wrestling at the event would be a shame, especially since he has never explained why he betrayed Rollins over the summer. If Triple H does not appear at the Royal Rumble, it’s quite possible the WWE may have canceled Rollins vs. Triple H for Wrestlemania 33.

Who do you think would make a better Mania opponent for The Architecht?

