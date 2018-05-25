WWE Reveals Their Top 10 Most Liked Instagram Posts

As WWE will happily remind you of RAW, their social media presence is undeniably impressive. With well over 50 million subscribers over several platforms, WWE is a content-sharing machine.

To share their social media prowess, WWE compiles a list of their most like Instagram posts. Here’s the top 10:

Videos by PopCulture.com

Dubious Partners

Seth Rollins and Jason Jordan had a strange chemistry. Because of their remarkable talent, winning came naturally. However, there was always something off with Jordan. Before we could see what happened next, Jordan needed surgery and Rollins went onto Intercontinental pursuits.

Paige’s Big Night

After a tumultuous year away from the company, Paige return in the fall of 2017. Her music evoked a thunderous ovation from the RAW crowd in a moment that still gives us goosebumps.

Paige’s New Gig

Shortly after Paige’s prodigal return, news broke that she had suffered a career-ending injury. However just a night after formally retiring from in-ring action, Shane McMahon announced Paige as SmackDown’s new General Manager.

Randy Orton Hits a Grand Slam

At Fastlane, Randy Orton defeated Bobby Roode to become United States Champion. The win also made The Viper the 18th Grand Slam Champion in WWE history. Orton took this demonstrable gangster photo soon after his victory.

Styles Win WWE Championship in Manchester

In a pre-taped episode of SmackDown, WWE shocked the wrestling world by having Styles pin Jinder Mahal for the WWE Championship. The news swept Twitter like it was V-Day, and this photo was the icing on our cake.

Healthy Jeff Hardy Becomes New US Champion

RAW’s episode of the Superstar Shake-Up opened with Jeff Hardy taking the US Championship from Jinder Mahal. Hardy was traded to SmackDown the next night as has been US Champ ever since.

Roman Reigns Wins Intercontinental Champion

Reigns beat The Miz in November to win his first-ever Intercontinental Championship. The win made him the 17th Grand Slam winner, to boot. At the time this was taken, it quickly becomes the most likely WWE Instagram post of all time, but it’s been passed by three more entries.

Strowman and Nicholas Forever!

One of the most novel headlines from WrestleMania 34 was Braun Strowman and 10-year old Nicholas—a fan picked from the crowd—becoming RAW Tag Team Championships. A lot of fans weren’t down with a kid becoming champion, but it looks like many more loved it.

Daniel Bryan’s Triumphant Return

After being forced to retire in 2016, Bryan went on an odyssey to prove that he was able to wrestle. Two years later he had acquired enough medical data for WWE to end its rigid stance against his comeback. The news of WWE green lighting Bryan made for some of the more jubilant headlines in wrestling history.

Rey at the Rumble

Rey Mysterio’s surprise cameo at the 2018 Royal Rumble ignited the live audience and social media. The 43-year old’s return was kept hidden so they payoff when his music hit sparked instant euphoria. Mysterio’s expected back in WWE, but it may not be untill later this year.