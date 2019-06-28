WWE Icon Ric Flair Looks Happy, Healthy While out With Family

A month after being rushed to the hospital for a medical emergency, WWE legend Ric Flair is on the mend. The 70-year-old was recently spotted in Auburn, Alabama, where the Daily Mail reports he spent time with family and enjoyed a little day drinking amid the recent health scare.

Flair stepped out on Sunday, June 23 with his wife, Wendy Barlow, and his stepchildren, Sophia and Sebastian Kidder, at an Auburn restaurant where he enjoyed a bottle of beer. Pictures from the outing appeared to show him in good spirits.

The outlet reports that Flair had been in Auburn to help register Sebastian for classes at the University of Auburn, something that he also shared on Instagram.

“Auburn Registration For My Stepson,” he wrote.

While on campus, Flair and his stepson also made a pitstop to pay “Homage To “THE MAN” Charles Barkley. I Unofficially Nominate Him As A Celebrity Inductee For The 2020 WWE Hall Of Fame! It Doesn’t Get Better Than This! WOOOOO!”

The Sunday outing came just a month after the 70-year-old had been rushed to an Atlanta-area hospital after suffering a “medical emergency.” Although details of the emergency remain unclear, a source who spoke to Pro Wrestling Sheet alleged that Flair was dealing with “some heart related issues” as of late and that his trip to the emergency room was linked to that.

In a statement, his wife had clarified that Flair and was “expected to undergo a procedure” the following morning that was linked to “ongoing health complications.”

On May 22, Flair announced he was home.

“The Naitch Is Home!!! Thank You To All The Incredible Staff And Doctors At Gwinnett Medical Center Once Again! I Am So Thankful For All My Family, Friends, And Fans For All The Love. At This Time In My Life, I Never Take It For Granted,” he wrote on Twitter. “I Will Be Back Up And WOOOOOing In No Time!”

Shortly after being discharged from the hospital, the WWE legend had released a pair of videos, marking his first statement since his hospitalization, during which he thanked his fans for their continued support.

“First of all, thank you. To my beautiful family, to all my friends, to all the doctors, nurses, everybody that brought me back again, it’s a miracle again,” he said. “And I’m living here to tell you that the kiss-stealing, wheeling and dealing, limousine-riding, jet-flying, son of a gun is not gonna change, or slow down, I’m gonna move forward. I got autographs to sign, pictures to take, friends to have a cold beer with, and I mean two cold beers if it’s Stone Cold.”

The 70-year-old went on to vow that he is “never gonna get old.”