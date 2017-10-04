Hype Bros to Break Up at Hell in a Cell?

Good communication is key when it comes to developing a fulfilling relationship with one’s partner. The Hype Bros have been ignoring this age-old principal for some time and their partnership may be next in line at WWE’s guillotine.

According to CageSideSeats, Zack Ryder and Mojo Rawley due to split. Even more, it will likely be happening at this Sunday’s Hell in a Cell. The Hype Bros are currently scheduled to take on Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin in the pay-per-view’s pre-show.

We can expect them to lose the match and from there, be prepped for a raw display of emotion. If anyone cries it would most likely be Mojo, as he’s been trying to patch up the relationship for weeks now. It’s been Ryder playing the cold partner who secretly wishes for a new lover, er, better life. Seeing that betrayal is one of the best storytelling mechanisms, look for Ryder to stick the metaphorical knife in Mojo’s enthusiastic heart.

Ryder posted the following after one of the tag team’s recent loses on SmackDown:

“I signed my WWE Developmental contract when I was 20 years old. I’ve been on the main roster for over a decade. I worked my ass off to come back ASAP this year after knee surgery. After our loss last night on SmackDown Live, Mojo said he was disappointed. I think we finally have something in common.”

While nothing has been made official it sure seems like a break-up is inevitable. WWE has created room for a nice reconciliation as well, but in wrestling, we pay to see people fight, not be friendly.

If this is the end for the Hype Bros it’s a little sad. While they were never going to be The Legion of Doom, Ryder and Rawley had some interesting chemistry. A break up would probably benefit Rawley more so than Ryder. As Mojo is cut from the same obnoxious cloth as Enzo Amore, he has potential to be a star in WWE.

We’ll know more this Sunday, but it’s time to put your Hype Bros gear on Ebay.