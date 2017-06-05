WWE Legend Harley Race Breaks Both Legs

WWE Hall of Famer, Harley Race has apparently suffered a horrible injury after falling in his home last week. WWE.com is reporting that the wrestling legend required emergency surgery after breaking both legs.

“Race sustained a fracture to his right femur and suffered breaks in his left fibula and tibia, as well as a spiral break of his left ankle. The WWE Hall of Famer required emergency surgery to relieve the swelling in both legs late Tuesday night. He subsequently received four blood transfusions and underwent surgery on Friday to reset the fractures.”

The 74 year old Race worked for all of the major wrestling promotions, including the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA), the American Wrestling Association (AWA), the World Wrestling Federation (WWF, now WWE), and World Championship Wrestling (WCW). He has held the WWA World Heavyweight Championship once and the NWA World Heavyweight Championship seven times, and was the first NWA United States Heavyweight Champion, which is now known as the WWE‘s United States Championship.

Race is one of six men inducted into each of the WWE Hall of Fame, the NWA Hall of Fame, the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame and the Wrestling Observer Newsletter Hall of Fame, and is considered by many as one the best professional wrestler of all time.

When Harley finally entered the WWE in 1986, it was at a time when they did not recognize other organizations that the superstar had worked with on air. Instead of being able to gloat about Race’s accomplishments, WWE had Harley win the second ever King of The Ring tournament and become the first to adopt the King gimmick after the victory.

Triple H has long credited Race for being his main inspiration inside the ring as Hunter has incorporated many of the former champ’s signature moves into his offense.

We wish the King a speedy recovery.