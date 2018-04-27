John Cena References Nikki Bella Breakup After Greatest Royal Rumble Match

John Cena kicked off Friday’s Greatest Royal Rumble event by defeating one of his old rivals, Triple H, in a one-on-one match.

After hitting “The Game” with consecutive Attitude Adjustments to secure the win, Cena grabbed a microphone and thanked the fans in attendance at the King Abdullah International Stadium.

But to the shock of many of his fans back home, Cena also made a slight nod to his public split from Nikki Bella.

“Regardless of what’s happening in my universe,” Cena said, before saying it was an honor to compete in WWE’s first pay-per-view out of Saudi Arabia.

Fans on Twitter took notice.

"Regardless of what is happening in my universe…" Damn, that's definitely a sound of someone suffering on the inside.

"Despite what's going on in my universe I was not going to miss this event for anything in the world" John Cena

Cena: ‘Regardless of what is going in my universe, I was not going to miss an event like this at all’

That's PASSION!

“Damn, that’s definitely a sound of someone suffering on the inside,” @whatJMtweets wrote.

“THAT”S PASSION!” wrote Gagan Thengane in all caps.

Cena and Bella were in a relationship for nearly six years, with Cena famously proposing to Bella in the middle of the ring at WrestleMania 33.

Bella announced the breakup on April 15 via Instagram.

“After much contemplation and 6 years of being together Nikki Bella and John Cena announced today their decision to separate as a couple,” the statement reads. “‘While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another. We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives.’”

Cena addressed his feelings on the situation multiple times during his time at CinemaCon the day prior.

“It sucks,” the 16-time world champion said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “There’s no other way to say [it]. I love Nicole with all my heart, and that’s that.”

He then followed up those comments while speaking with TMZ.

“I love Nicole with all my heart and the split’s tough,” he said. “It’s a tough time but that’s life. We all go through highs and we all go through lows.”

“I’m gonna get through it. I love her. I’ll always love her,” he continued. “The fact that my heart hurts for her … I know I was in love. So, I’ll always have that.”