Watch: Jinder Mahal Hilariously Botches Jeff Hardy’s Whisper in the Wind

Jeff Hardy successfully retained his United States Championship against Jinder Mahal on Friday at the Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia.

But the match wasn’t what people were talking about afterwards. Rather, the fans were laughing over a woeful botch that took place late in the match.

Late in the match Hardy went for his signature move Whisper in the Wind. But Mahal was out of position, leading Hardy to crash to the canvas.

Despite not making contact, Mahal still landed flat on his back, attempting to sell the impact. Commentator Corey Graves tried to salvage the move by saying the shock wave of Hardy crashing affected Mahal’s knees, but the damage was already done.

As the match continued, Hardy hit a Twist of Fate after attempting for the third time in the match, then followed it with a Swanton Bomb for the pinfall win.

Hardy first won the United States Championship in the first night of the Superstar Shake-up, defeating Mahal after “The Modern-Day Maharaja” was announced as the first man to switch from SmackDown Live to Monday Night Raw.

General Manager Kurt Angle put Mahal in a surprise championship match after Mahal berated him in a promo, which led to Hardy winning the title. Then in a shocking turn, Hardy arrived the following night on SmackDown, bringing the United States title with him.

Elsewhere in the night, Hardy’s brother Matt teamed up with Bray Wyatt to win the vacated Raw Tag Team Championships, and the match turned out to be the only one of the seven titles matches where a new champion was crowned. Seth Rollins kept his Intercontinental Championship after beating Finn Balor in race up a ladder, The Bludgeon Brothers made quick work of The Usos, Cedric Alexander pinned Kalisto after a Lumbar Check and both world championship matches ended with controversial finishes.

The first happened when a WrestleMania 34 rematch between AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura ended in a double count-out, and the second incident came roughly an hour later when Roman Reigns speared Brock Lesnar through a steel cage wall but the referee ruled Lesnar’s feet both hit the floor before Reigns’.

Finally in the main event Braun Strowman set a record by eliminating 13 of his opponents to win the Greatest Royal Rumble match. The win earned him a championship belt as well as a massive trophy.

WWE’s next pay-per-view, Backlash, takes place on May 6 in Newark, New Jersey.