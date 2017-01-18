WWE: Goldberg Returning Next Week On RAW!

With only two weeks left until the Royal Rumble, the WWE announced tonight that former WCW legend Goldberg will be back on RAW next week! This year’s Royal Rumble is shaping up to be perhaps the most star studded in WWE history with names like Brock Lesnar, Undertaker and Goldberg competing for a chance to main event Wrestlemania 33 in Orlando.

Tonight’s RAW started off with a brawl between all of the heavy hitters looking for a Rumble victory including a returning Beast, Brock Lesnar. While the entire WWE universe is expecting another confronation between Lesnar and Goldberg at the Rumble, the two could face off again next week on RAW.

Of course, the monster among men, Braun Strowman, still has unfinished business with Goldberg as well! With only one RAW to go before the big event in San Antonio, you can be sure the action will be nothing short of explosive!

