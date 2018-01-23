WWE

Internet Reacts to WWE Firing Enzo Amore

Enzo Amore, real name Eric Arndt, found himself on the wrong end of swift justice as WWE fired him […]

By

Enzo Amore, real name Eric Arndt, found himself on the wrong end of swift justice as WWE fired him amid sexual assault investigation by Phoenix Police. And the internet had plenty to say about it.

On Monday, an accuser claimed that Enzo Amore with the aid of two accomplices, drugged and raped her in October of 2017. New broke that Phoenix authorities had an open investigation on the 31-year old Amore and WWE promptly suspended him that afternoon. Less than a day later, WWE fired their Cruiserweight Champion. The WWE Universe has been abuzz ever since.

Videos by PopCulture.com

However, some fans think that WWE acted too soon without gathering all of the facts. We must mention that it is very likely that WWE has access to enough evidence to support their decision. But that doesn’t change the fact that some fans believe WWE may have made a hasty verdict.

Tagged:
,

Related Posts