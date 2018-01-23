Internet Reacts to WWE Firing Enzo Amore

Enzo Amore, real name Eric Arndt, found himself on the wrong end of swift justice as WWE fired him amid sexual assault investigation by Phoenix Police. And the internet had plenty to say about it.

On Monday, an accuser claimed that Enzo Amore with the aid of two accomplices, drugged and raped her in October of 2017. New broke that Phoenix authorities had an open investigation on the 31-year old Amore and WWE promptly suspended him that afternoon. Less than a day later, WWE fired their Cruiserweight Champion. The WWE Universe has been abuzz ever since.

When you’re donezo. pic.twitter.com/3fDPrEni7n — Steve Yurko Katsucrunch Mmmm (@SteveYurko) January 23, 2018

Enzo Amore had everything a wrestler could want: charisma, crowd heat, merchandise sales, and a sustained TV push in WWE. He pissed it all away in a year. — Dave Schilling (@dave_schilling) January 23, 2018

BADA BOOM! UNEMPLOYED GUY IN THE ROOM! HOW YOU DOIN’? 😂😂😂 — DawkTube™ 📺🎥 (@C_DawK_15) January 23, 2018

It’s what he deserves — brie 🌊 (@sashakrew) January 23, 2018

Life comes at you fast ! pic.twitter.com/Mm80WzJvBJ — Biff Lawson (@Bifflawson) January 23, 2018

Theres only one word to describe him and I’ll spell it out for him F I R E D FIREDDD — Glen Atherton (@GLENATHERTON) January 23, 2018

However, some fans think that WWE acted too soon without gathering all of the facts. We must mention that it is very likely that WWE has access to enough evidence to support their decision. But that doesn’t change the fact that some fans believe WWE may have made a hasty verdict.

Innocent until proven guilty? — Jonathan (Miami Prodigy) (@miamiprodigy) January 23, 2018

Damn didn’t even wait for a verdict. — 3MB4LIFE (@WrestlingDude98) January 23, 2018

WWE didn’t even said good luck to Enzo Amore in his future endeavours. — Italo Santana (@BulletClubItal) January 23, 2018

So wait, and no I am NOT defending either of these men Rich Swann was arrested for false imprisonment and assaulting his wife, indefinitely suspended (it WAS proven) Enzo Amore gets rape ALLEGATIONS put on him (there is NOTHING saying it’s 100% true) and he gets fired??? — Chris Midas 🇨🇦 #NEX (@CanadianKOWolf) January 23, 2018