WWE Fan Notices Strange Error During Roman Reigns Interview

Monday night on RAW, Roman Reigns prepared for his epic WrestleMania battle with The Undertaker by letting the WWE Universe know that he had plans to put the Deadman down for good. Before Reigns and Taker had their final confrontation, The Big Dog was backstage with Charly Caruso discussing his plans for the evening.

While it seemed like a fairly basic backstage wrestling promo, a fan at home happened to notice a very obvious error between what was seen on RAW and what the WWE posted on Instagram.

On television, Roman’s hair was clearly up in a man bun, yet a WWE Instagram photo posted at the very same time showed Roman’s wavy locks clearly falling down around his shoulders. Everything else in the photo remains basically the same. Charly is wearing the same outfit. They are standing in front of the same background.

While the discrepancy in hair designs may mystify the average WWE fan, anyone who has been paying attention knows this hair trickery is clearly the work of none other than Reigns’ WrestleMania opponent, The Undertaker.

im confuse. on tv he had ponytail but on ig he has his hair down tf pic.twitter.com/zU2oyeMoe9 — harry. (@demonreigns) March 28, 2017

Long time WWE fans know the Deadman possesses mystical powers beyond human comprehension. He has the ability to shut down the lights of any arena in the country with a gong, to send lightning down from inside a closed door stadium, to set rings and rocking chairs on fire at his whim, to transport from a jumbotron video screen to the middle of the ring in a moment’s notice.

Making Roman Reigns‘ hair drop from a ponytail is child’s play to the Lord of Darkness.

But why would he do it?

The answer is simple. Taker is the master of mind games. He learned several weeks ago that his usual ringing of the gong during Reigns’ match with Jinder Mahal barely phased the former WWE Champion. He knew to really get in The Big Dog’s head, he had to get ON his head.

If The Phenom really wants to mess with Roman’s mind before their upcoming WrestleMania battle, he’ll hide his conditioner. If Reigns was forced to wrestle with dry hair, there is no way he’d be able to focus on putting the Deadman down!

Even if my mystical Undertaker hair trickery theory is incorrect, this was a nice catch by the WWE fan. This is likely the first time in wrestling history continuity has ever been an issue.

