WWE Fan Creates On-line Petition After Roman Reigns’ Segment

Braun Strowman’s complete destruction of Roman Reigns on this week’s Monday night Raw drew praise from all across the wrestling world for its over the top ridiculousness (he flipped an ambulance over) and portrayal of Strowman as a true Monster Among Men.

However, one member of the WWE Universe was not quite as thrilled with the segment. A fan from Norfolk, VA, created an online petition via Change.org to demand that WWE fire Strowman for crossing the line.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“To the WWE we the WWE Universe are not please with Strowman’s Actions tonight on Raw following his brutal attack on Roman Reigns. Me and a lot of the WWE Universe Want Strowman Fired effective immediately he crossed the line tonight following the attack on Roman and now Roman is in the hospital with injuries. If this is what you call Entertainment YOU Failed Miserably. I don’t care if he goes to SD Live We want him OFF of Raw or Fired from the WWE. I have been a fan of Raw for years and out of everything that I have seen happen this was by far the absolute Worst.”

First, if you’ve been a fan of the WWE “for years,” I would think you would have grown a pretty thick skin by now. We’re only a month removed from Randy Orton burning down the sacred burial ground of Bray Wyatt’s sister. Even the WWE owner, Vince McMahon, once blew himself up in the back of a limousine!

As of this writing, the petition had reached 1,399 of its 1,500 person goal. Hopefully, Strowman won’t be immediately fired once the goal is reached. I am really looking forward to seeing what other kind of public service vehicles he can flip over with his bare hands.

The WWE fan’s reaction may have been a little too aggressive, but we applaud her passion.

It’s still real to her, damn it.

MORE WWE:

Finn Balor Injured On Raw

Two New Tag Teams Added To SmackDown

Did WWE Find A Way Around The Broken Hardy Gimmick