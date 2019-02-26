WWE Execs Reportedly React to Corey Graves, Carmella Scandal

The WWE Universe has been dealing with some real-life drama lately after ring announcer Corey Graves‘ wife, Amy Polinsky, used social media on Feb. 17 to allege that Graves had been having an affair with WWE Superstar Carmella.

Since then, the pair’s alleged relationship has been a big topic, both among fans and WWE executives, according to Oh, You Didn’t Know.

“So the Corey Graves/Carmella situation was a hot topic at WWE headquarters,” host Brad Shepard said. “So I was told [by a source in WWE] that Corey was really cool , and I’m not going to go into some of the personal details that I was made aware of, but essentially the situation was chalked up to life on the road.”

“You’ve read the reports, and I don’t know what’s true, you know,” he continued. “Was there an extramarital affair and there was a report that came out saying they’ve been separated for months. I just know what I was told is that Corey’s really cool and you know basically this was just a situation of a casualty of life on the road.”

While Polinsky’s original post made it appear that Graves had been having an affair with Carmella, sources had told Pro Wrestling Sheet that Graves and Polinsky have been in the divorce process for six months, two of which Graves has spent living elsewhere. The source added that Graves told Polinksy last weekend that he was seeing someone else, which led to her public declaration.

“This may be totally below me to do but I’m hurt. I’m sad,” Polinsky wrote in the now-deleted post. “I’ve put 11 years into supporting a man to accomplish his dream only for him to punch me in the gut! I’ve been through suicide attempts, alcoholism, among so much more with him and stuck by his side. The kicker is finding out that he’s been sleeping with one of my daughters’ role models all long. [Carmella] and [Corey] I hope you guys are happy. I really do!”

On Sunday, Feb. 24, Carmella pulled a Khloé Kardashian and posted a cryptic quote to her Instagram Story, which could be perceived as a sort of commentary on the situation with Polinsky.

“Three things cannot be hidden: the sun, the moon, and the truth,” the quote read, with the truth here possibly being the fact that Graves and Polinsky were separated before he began a relationship with Carmella.

