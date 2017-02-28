Forgotten Wyatt Family Member Returning Soon?

It’s been months since we’ve seen the Wyatt Family’s original member, Erick Rowan, on WWE TV, and though you may have forgotten about him, he hasn’t forgotten about the WWE Universe. Rowan posted an eerily cryptic video on his Twitter page today.

Yeah, it’s kind of strange for maniacal cult members to get their message out on Twitter, but it’s 2017, so whatever. But this isn’t the first time Rowan has given us an indication of his inevitable return.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Rowan has been posting cryptic teasers ever since he was forced to sit out due to a shoulder injury. There was a time when he even appeared to be teasing the arrival of Sister Abigail in one of his ambiguous Twitter videos. Or maybe it was just an affection for wigs.

Rowan sustained a torn rotator cuff in his shoulder some time back in September and underwent surgery in October. With Luke Harper turning face by turning on his long-time mentor Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton rumored to be facing Wyatt at Wrestlemania, Rowan could be the needed servant Bray Wyatt needs to help keep the WWE Championship around his waist.

We aren’t sure exactly when Erick Rowan will be returning, but we do expect him to factor into the rumored Wyatt family triple threat match at Wrestlemania. Luke Harper will be facing AJ Styles tonight on Smackdown LIVE for the chance to challenge Bray Wyatt for the WWE Championship at Wrestlemania.

If WWE throws an audible and keeps Harper out of the match, look for Rowan to be the cause of it tonight on Smackdown.