Former Diva’s Champion Teases Wrestlemania Return

Mickie James may not be the only former WWE Divas champion we’ll see back with the company in 2017. Ex-WWE star, Kelly Kelly, was backstage last night at RAW in Las Vegas and she hinted at a possible WrestleMania 33.

While being interviewed by WWE.com for RAW Fallout, Kelly said she came because she lives in Las Vegas, but admitted she would be at this year’s WWE Axxess signing in Orlando on Wrestlemania weekend.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I will be doing Axxess signing, which, I cannot wait. So, please come out and say hi, cause I can’t wait. It’s been a few years since I’ve been away, so I love meeting the fans. Yeah, so look forward to that … and … ya never know. Maybe something else.”

When asked whether we might see her at WM33 and she said, “There is definitely a chance.”

It’s been rumored that WWE has been calling up a lot of their former women’s stars to fill out the division on both RAW and Smackdown LIVE.

Kelly was a one time Divas Champion. She was released from WWE in 2012.

