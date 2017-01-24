DDP Hits Country Singer With The Diamond Cutter

BANG! Diamond Dallas Page just lived out one of my wildest fantasies.

This past Saturday at a concert in Atlanta, the rumored 2017 WWE Hall of Fame nominee jumped on stage and hit country singer Justin Moore with his signature “Diamond Cutter” finisher.

The “You Look Like I Need A Drink” singer brought Page out as a guest to the delight of the Hotlanta crowd.You can see in the video posted from TMZ below that Moore did sort of butcher selling the move, but good on him for trying. He was in WCW country, after all.

I should note that I have nothing against Moore personally, but as a Nashville native and old school country fan, most of these formulaic modern country songs make me want to go full pro wrestling heel anytime they come on the radio.

What musician would you love to see get taken down?

