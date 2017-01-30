WWE: Daniel Bryan Takes A Shot At RAW After The Rumble

Brand warfare continues in the WWE with Daniel Bryan sending a shot to RAW after last night’s Royal Rumble. Bryan called attention to the fact that although Smackdown only received one of the three main card matches, they stole the show.

#SDLive only had 1 match on the main card for #RoyalRumble and it was the best match on the show. Congrats @JohnCena @AJStylesOrg #16Times — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) January 30, 2017

To say the Royal Rumble was stolen by John Cena and AJ Styles is not really a fair comparison for any of the RAW competitors. Cena and Styles are two of the top ten wrestlers to ever lace them up and you just knew their third match together was going to be amazing.

Videos by PopCulture.com

With Cena’s record setting championship and Randy Orton’s Rumble victory, can Smackdown finally claim it’s place as the WWE’s premiere television program?

MORE WWE: 6 Immediate Takeaways From The Royal Rumble / John Cena Ties Ric Flair’s Championship Record / Kevin Owens Brings Back The Stone Cold Stunner / WWE Superstar Is In Poor Health / Is Cesaro Moonlighting As A Stripper / Charlotte Wants An All Female Royal Rumble / Paige Hits Back On “Strippers” Comment From MTV Star / Should WWE Embrace Intergender Wrestling? / WWE Smackdown Live Superstar Is Engaged / John Cena Rips AJ Styles And The Indy Wrestling Scene / The Real Problem With Roman Reigns / Was Alberto Del Rio Hoping Paige Didn’t See This Photo? / How Steve Austin Got Donald Trump To Take A Stone Cold Stunner / Kevin Owens Picks His WrestleMania Dream Match