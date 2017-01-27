Cory Booker Calls Out Triple H During Linda McMahon’s Senate Hearing

No matter what side of the aisle you are on, everyone loves wrestling. Today Senator Cory Booker couldn’t help but show his true fandom by going all WWE during Linda McMahon’s Senate Hearing. Booker started by thanking Linda for serving her country and adding, “I want to also just say when your daughter and son-in-law stood up, just want to say for the record, that your daughter is far more fierce and intimidating than your son-in-law.”

When another speaker blurts out “that’s sexist,” Hunter can be heard saying “but true.”

The Senator continued, “He and I are about the same age, almost exactly the same age, and Paul’s letting himself slip a little bit so after this maybe we should go to the Senate gym so I can give Triple H some triple help in getting back in shape.”

Linda came back with a pretty great response. Check out the clip below.

