WWE: Corey Graves Allegedly Cheated on Wife With Carmella

WWE commentator Corey Graves allegedly had an affair with WWE Superstar Carmella, according to his wife.

Graves’ wife, Amy Polinsky, blasted the on-screen personality for betraying her before alleging that Carmella (real name Leah Van Dale) was sleeping with him.

“This may be totally below me to do but I’m hurt. I’m sad,” Polinsky wrote. “I’ve put 11 years into supporting a man to accomplish his dream only for him to punch me in the gut! I’ve been through suicide attempts, alcoholism, among so much more with him and stuck by his side. The kicker is finding out that he’s been sleeping with one of my daughters’ role models all long.

She added, “@carmellawwe and [Corey] I hope you guys are happy. I really do!”

While Polinsky soon deleted the post, she doubled down in her Instagram Story by leaking texts allegedly sent between Graves (real name Matthew Polinsky) and a third party.

In his messages, Graves seems to sidestep the allegations while bashing his wife.

“Lol, nothing is going on. Amy is simply realizing that her ego f—ed up her life, and she can’t crawl back anymore,” he allegedly wrote. “I’m golden. I’m about to land in ATL, on the way to Houston.”

Graves also insinuates that producers or stars behind the WWE-based reality show Total Divas (which regularly features Carmella) have already contacted him about the incident.

“I’ve been looking for a reason to stay offline,” he wrote. “What’s really gonna f— her (Amy) up is when she finds out that Total Divas just hit me up.”

More leaked texts were posted and deleted by Polinsky, including one in which Graves allegedly threatened that WWE would sue her over her posts.

As far as for how WWE fans reacted to the news, Graves had some supporters, but most shamed him for the alleged infidelity.

“Corey Graves cheated on his wife that he’s been with for 11 years for Carmella. Don’t pull the ‘I can’t blame him, Carmella is hot’ crap,” one fan wrote. “CHEATING ON YOUR SIGNIFICANT OTHER IS WRONG.”

Another fan wrote, “Threatening to sue your wife after you cheated on her. Wow. Stay classy, Corey Graves. And Carmella isn’t much better.”

Carmella has not publicly responded to the accusations as of press time.