WWE Received Copyright Complaint Over Great Balls Of Fire

Goodness, gracious, someone didn’t think this one through. On this week’s episode of Dinner With The King, WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler revealed an interesting fact about WWE‘s usage of the Great Balls of Fire name. Lawler revealed Jerry Lee Lewis, who owns the usage of “Great Balls of Fire”, nearly put the WWE in some legal hot water.

“My personal attorney here in Memphis is Joe Barton. Good friend of mine and my attorney,” Lawler said. “I got a phone call from Joe a few weeks ago, and Joe also represents Jerry Lee Lewis. And Joe said, ‘Hey Jerry, do you happen to know who I would contact at the WWE about copyright infringement?’ I go, ‘What? What are you talking about?’ He goes, ‘Well, we understand they are doing a pay-per-view called Great Balls of Fire and Jerry Lee has that phrase trademarked. He has ever since they recorded the song.”

Lawler would go onto say that WWE and Jerry’s people were able to work out a deal for WWE to use the name and something even better.

“So, I put him in touch with the WWE people, gave him a name. Apparently he called them and got everything worked out. Not only are they using the name, they are using Jerry Lee’s song, which is awesome.”

Awesome may be going a little far. Great Balls of Fire seems like the most random and outdated name possible for a wrestling pay per view, but maybe it will grow on the WWE Universe and become just as common as WrestleMania.

Maybe.

WWE may not be having second thoughts about the July pay per view name, but it does look like they may have made a few changes to the logo after fans noticed how much it resembled a certain part of the male anatomy.

Regardless of the name, Brock Lesnar‘s first Universal Championship defense should be enough to get fans invested in the event. The Beast will take on Samoa Joe on July 9th at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX.

