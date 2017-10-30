Undertaker Returning for RAW’s 25th Anniversary

For the first time since WrestleMania 33, The Undertaker will appear on WWE television.

Early Monday morning, WWE announced that The Deadman himself will attend the 25 Anniversary of RAW on January 22, 2018. Airing from both Brooklyn’s Barclay’s Center and RAW’s original home, the Manhattan Center, it looks like WWE will be pulling out all the stops for their big holiday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

WWE.com released the following statement:

“As first reported by The New York Post, the 25th anniversary of Monday Night Raw will emanate from Barclays Center and Manhattan Center in New York City on Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, and air live on USA Network at 8/7 C. Tickets are available for each event starting this Friday, Nov. 3, through all Ticketmaster outlets, www.ticketmaster.com or by calling 1-800-745-3000.

Superstars from both Monday Night Raw and SmackDown LIVE will be at Barclays Center, while the event at Manhattan Center, the site of the first episode of Raw, will feature both WWE Superstars competing, plus special appearances by WWE Legends The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels and Kevin Nash, among others. VIP packages, including a meet-and-greet with a WWE Legend, will be available for fans at Manhattan Center.

What unforgettable moments will happen as the longest-running weekly episodic program in U.S. primetime television history celebrates its 25th anniversary from two separate locations? Find out on Jan. 22, either in person or on the home of Monday Night Raw, USA Network!”

Lost in the shuffle is Shawn Michaels, one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time along with Kevin Nash. However, the return of the Undertaker will be the cause for beautiful speculation.

All summer long, Taker has been attached to a multitude of rumors regarding his in-ring return. while nothing has manifested, his upcoming January appearance will come with the expectation of him being used in a storyline.

What that will look like, is anyone’s guess, but we’ll all be anxious to tune and see what happens next.

More: The Undertaker Shows up for Ric Flair’s Red Carpet Event